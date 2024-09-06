Play Button
How does Beat Breakfast LIVE from YOUR home sound?

This summer, we brought Beat Breakfast on the road, visiting some amazing communities and groups!

For our final trip we want to broadcast from The Beast at YOUR HOME!

On Tuesday, September 17th, we'll be visiting one South East family for Breakfast!

Not only that, we'll also have €1,000 to give to a local charity or community group of your choosing.

If you wanna wake up with the Beat Breakfast team APPLY HERE!

Beat Breakfast at Yours in co-funded by Comisiun na Meán.

 

T&C's

  1. The chosen family must be available to host the Beat Breakfast team at their home on Tuesday 17th September between 7-10am.
  2. The chosen family must select a local charity or community group to receive the €1,000. Beat 102-103 will transfer the €1,000 directly to the charity or community group.
  3. The charity or community group must be in your local area.
  4. Beat Breakfast will broadcast from The Beast outside the home of the chosen family, weather depending. In the event of adverse weather, Beat Breakfast will need to broadcast from inside the home of the chosen family.
