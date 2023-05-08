Pack your gear- we're having a sleepover!

On Friday, May 19th we're heading to Parsons Green in Tipperary, to take Sho on her FIRST-EVER camping trip & we’re gonna make it a night to remember!

It’s The Beat Breakfast Campout with Mc’s Outdoor Store, Waterford.

Mc's Outdoor Store are stockists of an extensive range of tents, and camping equipment. They provide equipment for families, festivals, weekend trips, bike touring, and so much more!

Check them out at mcsoutdoorstore.ie.

At Beat Breakfast's Campout there'll be live music, your favourite personalities and we’ll even have a chef to cook us up a storm!

But it's not just Niall and Sho – 7 listeners bagged a place for themselves and a friend at our campfire…

Jannien from Tipperary

Ca from Kilkenny

Jack from Wexford

Laura from Kilkenny

Rebecca from Tipperary

Abigail from Wexford

Chloe from Wexford

We are delighted to reveal that 2TimeCharlie will perform at Beat Breakfast's Campout, celebrity chef Eoin Sheehan will be helping us cook up a storm, and TikToker Sean Carroll will be putting the campers through their paces with a hurling challenge!

Lock in for a special Beat Breakfast show on Saturday morning, coming live from the campsite from 8am!