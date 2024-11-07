Beat celebrates latest JNLR results as 86% of all 15 to 34 year-olds listen to radio every week

The JNLR/Ipsos report, covering the period October ‘23 to September ‘24 shows that Radio enjoys huge listenership with 90% of Irish adults and 85% of 15–34-year-olds listening to radio every week.

The daily listenership levels are also hugely impressive with the daily weekday audience now at over 3.4 million, growing by 71,000 listeners compared to the same 12 month period previously (Oct ‘22-Sep ’23).

Listenership for 15–34 year-olds also increased, with 69% of this age group listening every weekday, while daily weekday listening levels for 15-24 year olds is at 66%.

Listening levels to local and regional radio continues to be very strong with over 2.2 million adults listening to their local or regional station every single weekday.

The ability to access content easily and the quality and popularity of Irish radio means that this latest JNLR shows that the average adult is listening to radio content for 4.1 hours each day.

12% of all radio listening is now through a connected device with 6.5% of all listening through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device is at 3%.

For the younger 15 to 34 age cohort, 22% of all their radio listening is now through a connected device with a smart speaker accounting for 7.9% of all 15-34 listening, while listening through a mobile device is at 8.6% for this audience.

Ciaran Cunningham CEO Radiocentre Ireland said: “These very strong audience figures provide more evidence of the continuing power and resonance of radio in Ireland in 2024, which is also evident from the positive trend in radio ad revenues. It’s an exciting time for brands to harness the power of radio and speak to millions of listeners across broadcast and online platforms”.

Source: JNLR/Ipsos 2024-3 (October ’23 to September ‘24)