Beat records highest number of daily and weekly listeners

Beat 102-103 remains the most listened-to station amongst young adults in the South East region.

According to the latest IPSOS/JNLR audience report, 165,000 people tune into Beat every week, while 102,000 tune in every day.

The data is based on the past 12-months from July 2023 to June 2024.

Head of Station Sound at Beat 102-103 and Beat Breakfast Presenter Niall Power says it's been a positive year.

"It's a really strong performance from Beat - we're delighted to see our highest every daily and weekly listenership keeping as the number one station for young adults across the five counties.

"It's been strong across the day from Beat Breakfast and 'Throwbacks' in the morning, 'Bring the Beat' with Michelle a relatively new show has seen an increase.

"We've tweaked Beat Drive with Darren and Megan bringing more fun to your drive home - that's shown a huge increase in this - as we saw in the evenings with more young people coming back to join Megan and Kirsten with 'Most Wanted' and The Takeover," he said.

As a whole, Radio in Ireland continues to enjoy huge listenership with 90% of Irish adults and 86% of 15–34-year-olds listening to radio every week.

Ciaran Cunningham CEO Radiocentre Ireland it's great to see radio continue in such a strong position.

“It is clear that radio listening is booming in Ireland and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives with brilliant content being consumed by millions of listeners every single day.

"All parts of the Irish population, from young to old are listening to radio in huge numbers because it is a key part of Irish daily life.

"Advertisers recognise the power of the medium with the latest Radiocentre Ireland revenue figures showing that for the January to June period, revenue to Irish radio operators came to €77.9 million, up 2% on the same period last year.”

