Beat wins second national award for Digital Media & You Roadshow

Youth regional radio station Beat 102 103 was been awarded once again for their ‘Digital Media & You’ Media Literacy Roadshow.

Media Literacy Ireland held their national awards ceremony on Thursday 21st November 2024 in Virgin Media Television Studios in Ballymount, Co. Dublin.

The awards programme is to recognise the work that is being undertaken to help citizens, especially within communities, develop the media literacy skills that will empower them to make the best use of media.

Beat 102 103 were awarded the winner of the Best Media-Led Media Literacy Initiative category for their Digital Media Literacy Roadshow.

‘Digital Media & You’ – is a Sound and Vision funded media literacy tour produced and delivered by presenters at Beat 102 103 to secondary school students across the South East.

The winner of the Best Media-Led Media Literacy Initiative is the Digital Media & You Roadshow from Beat 102 103! @beat102103 #MLIAwards2024 @CNaM_ie @VirginMedia_TV pic.twitter.com/mQTdw66YPR — MediaLiteracyIreland (@MedialitIreland) November 21, 2024

The campaign began on February 1st 2024 and over the course of four months, Beat reached 20 secondary schools in the South East region. Beat presenters spoke to over 2,000 first year students in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and South Tipperary to deliver the important message; Stop, Think, and Check before you Click!

Beat’s Digital Media Literacy Tour for 2024 also reached thousands more online - highlighting the importance of online safety and awareness in the ever-evolving age of social media and showcasing vital digital information to help young people navigate through misinformation.

This roadshow helped students identify misinformation and disinformation online and enabled them to have the skills, knowledge, and understanding of how to process content on and offline.

Roadshow coordinator Claire Rowe says it has been a tremendous experience to host the roadshow in the region: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Media Literacy Ireland for our Digital Media & You roadshow. We had so many talented Beat team members involved in this project and received honest and constructive feedback from the students and teachers in the 20 schools we delivered the workshop in over 4 months.

"Thank you to Coimisiun na Mean, NCCA, Media Literacy Ireland, Webwise, Learning Waves, principals and teachers for such providing valuable resources to help us build such an impactful workshop for the first year students.”

It is the second prestigious national award for Beat’s literacy roadshow. In October 2024, the initiative won the Oustanding Achievement Award at the IMRO Radio Awards at the Lyrath Hotel, in Kilkenny.

The course for first year students is devised by Beat in consultation with teachers, the radio sector’s training network Learning Waves, and Media Literacy Ireland.

If you would like the digital version of Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour for your school email [email protected].