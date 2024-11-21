Beat wins second national award for Digital Media & You Roadshow

The winner of the Best Media-Led Media Literacy Initiative is the Digital Media & You Roadshow from Beat 102 103! @beat102103 #MLIAwards2024 @CNaM_ie @VirginMedia_TV pic.twitter.com/mQTdw66YPR
— MediaLiteracyIreland (@MedialitIreland) November 21, 2024
‘Digital Media & You’ – is a Sound and Vision funded media literacy roadshow, produced and delivered by presenters at Beat 102 103 to secondary school students across the South East.
Roadshow coordinator Claire Rowe says it has been a tremendous experience to host the roadshow in the region: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Media Literacy Ireland for our Digital Media & You roadshow. We had so many talented Beat team members involved in this project and received honest and constructive feedback from the students and teachers in the 20 schools we delivered the workshop in over 4 months.
"Thank you to Coimisiun na Mean, NCCA, Media Literacy Ireland, Webwise, Learning Waves, principals and teachers for such providing valuable resources to help us build such an impactful workshop for the first year students.”
It is the second prestigious national award for Beat’s literacy roadshow. In October 2024, the initiative won the Oustanding Achievement Award at the IMRO Radio Awards at the Lyrath Hotel, in Kilkenny.
The course for first year students is devised by Beat in consultation with teachers, the radio sector’s training network Learning Waves, and Media Literacy Ireland.
If you would like the digital version of Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour for your school email [email protected].