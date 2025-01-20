Beat's Active All-Stars with Activate Waterford - APPLY HERE!

Teachers, click HERE to apply!
Teachers, students, parents… wanna win cash for your school?
We’ve teamed up with Activate Waterford to giveaway €10,000 worth of prizes to primary schools in the South East.
They’re celebrating 10 years of family entertainment in Waterford, offering LOADS of activities for days out, school trips and parties - keeping the kids of the South East MOVING!
You can choose from a range of activities:
- Soft Play area
- Roller Disco
- Laser Tag
- Physical Gaming Zone
- Indoor Soccer
- Karaoke
- Bowling
- Climbing Wall
We’re looking for 5 primary schools to go head to head on February 7th at Activate Waterford to win the top prize of €5,000 to put towards keeping students active this school term!
Teachers – all you gotta do is show us how your class keeps active. Teachers, click HERE to apply and send us a short 30 second video showcasing how your class gets moving – THE MORE CREATIVE – THE BETTER!!!
Applications close on Thursday 30th January.
T&C's apply.
T&C's
- Beat's general competition T&C's apply. See Competitions Terms & Conditions | Beat102103.com.
- Only applications from primary school teachers will be considered.
- The above application form must be completed and a short video of the primary school students showcasing how they keep active must be submitted in order for the application to be deemed valid.
- Applications will open at 8am on January 20th 2025.
- Applications close at 3pm on Thursday 30th January.
- 5 finalist schools from South East Ireland will be selected to compete in the grand finale on February 7th at Activate Waterford between 11am-3pm.
- 5 finalist schools will be contacted and notified on 31st January 2025.
- Each finalist school will compete as a team of 5 (1x 8 year old, 1x 9 year old, 1x 10 year old, 1x 11 year old, and 1 teacher).
- Each team will compete in a range of physical challenges and be scored for each challenge.
- The school team with the highest points will win the grand prize of €5,000 on February 7th.
- Runner up prizes will be awarded as follows: 2nd - €2,500 , 3rd - €1,250, 4th - €750 , 5th - €500.