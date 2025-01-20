Beat's Active All-Stars with Activate Waterford - APPLY HERE!

Teachers, click HERE to apply!

Teachers, students, parents… wanna win cash for your school?

We’ve teamed up with Activate Waterford to giveaway €10,000 worth of prizes to primary schools in the South East.

They’re celebrating 10 years of family entertainment in Waterford, offering LOADS of activities for days out, school trips and parties - keeping the kids of the South East MOVING!

You can choose from a range of activities:

Soft Play area

Roller Disco

Laser Tag

Physical Gaming Zone

Indoor Soccer

Karaoke

Bowling

Climbing Wall

We’re looking for 5 primary schools to go head to head on February 7th at Activate Waterford to win the top prize of €5,000 to put towards keeping students active this school term!

Teachers – all you gotta do is show us how your class keeps active. Teachers, click HERE to apply and send us a short 30 second video showcasing how your class gets moving – THE MORE CREATIVE – THE BETTER!!!

Applications close on Thursday 30th January.

