Noughty Beats
Beat

Clár sa Charr

Clár sa Charr
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Would you like to help others to learn some Irish?

This campaign is devised and produced by Independent Broadcasters of Ireland in association with Coimisiún na Meán. Beat 102-103 is one of several stations all over Ireland taking part.

The initiative will involve various sets of “ parent and child” selected from across the South East.

Each duo will come to Beat 102-103 at the Broadcast Centre in Waterford City to record pre agreed conversations for broadcast.

Each duo will need to deliver content in a fun and energetic manner that listeners can clearly understand so projection of the voice will also be crucial.  If this sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, then please click HERE to complete the simple application form.

