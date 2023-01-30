Play Button
Clár sa Charr 2: Lá Saoire Bainc

Clár sa Charr 2: Lá Saoire Bainc
Cúan Cusack
Lá Saoire Bainc (the bank holiday weekend)

Our new Irish language feature on Beat Breakfast has just launched! This week is all about Lá Saoire Bainc (the bank holiday weekend). Listen in to Beat Breakfast every Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go. As the saying goes, tús maith leath na hoibre.

Clár sa Charr is a short conversation between a parent and child that takes place in the car on the way to school.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do, is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day. Niall and Sho will tell you before the conversation begins, which word it is that you've to listen out for.

Both Niall and Sho are hoping to brush-up on their Gaeilge, so they can take a trip to Waterford's Gaeltacht in Rinn and chat with the locals!

Our resident Gaeilgeoir, Jessica Ní Mháirtín, who also presents Music Dé Domhnaigh here on Beat 102 103 and is managing the project within the station hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focail to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.

Missed episode 1? Find all the vocab here.

Listen back to Clár sa Charr on Beat Breakfast here!

Clár 2: Lá Saoire Bainc 

Foclóir

Crosanna Bhríde - Brigid’s crosses 

Luachair  - rushes 

Ag fíodóireacht croise – weaving a cross 

Deireadh seachtaine fada – a long weekend 

Lá saoire bainc – a bank holiday 

Cóisir thar oíche - a slumber party / a sleepover 

An linn snamha – the swimming pool 

An t-ionad babhála - the bowling alley 

Ceathrar – four people 

Tolg mór - a big couch 

Feictear domsa – it seems to me 

The Nitty Gritty

