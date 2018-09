Cool 2 School is back!!

We kicked things off this week at Dylan’s house in Carlow

Dylan and his best pals Evan and Conor weren’t ready to give up on the summer holidays just yet, they didn’t take their Beat sunglasses off all morning!

The boys loved our car!! They were so excited to travel to school in style in the Beat Audi

Dylan and his pals enjoyed being “famous” for the day, as they liked to put it!

Cool 2 School is brought to you by The Kilkenny Medieval Mile Museum

