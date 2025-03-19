Daffodil Day 2025

Stand Together Against Cancer This Daffodil Day

Cancer affects nearly every home in Ireland, with 1 in 2 people expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime. Every three minutes, someone in Ireland hears the words, "You have cancer." But thanks to public support, no one has to face it alone.

That’s why Daffodil Day is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a day where people across Ireland come together to bring hope, provide support, and fund life-changing cancer services and research.

Why Daffodil Day Matters

With just 5% of its funding coming from the Government, the Irish Cancer Society relies on donations from the public to continue providing essential support, including:

Specialist cancer nurses offering expert advice and care

Free counselling services for patients and their families

Transport to treatment for those who need help getting to hospitals

Palliative care services so patients can remain at home with loved ones

Groundbreaking research to develop better treatments and detection methods

Each year, Daffodil Day turns Ireland yellow in support of cancer patients and their families, raising vital funds that make a real impact.

The Difference Public Support Makes

Donations to the Irish Cancer Society help fund:

✔️ 26,000 free lifts for cancer patients traveling to treatment

✔️ 6,000 nights of Night Nursing care, allowing patients to stay at home with loved ones

✔️ 28,000 calls answered by cancer nurses on the free Support Line

✔️ 175 families supported through the Children’s Fund, easing the financial burden of childhood cancer

The Irish Cancer Society has committed to never stopping:

They won’t stop pushing for better, kinder treatments.

They won't stop being there for patients through their Support Line and 13 Daffodil Centers nationwide.

They won't stop showing up—whether it's through transport to treatment, funding research, or advocating for policies that put cancer patients first.

How You Can Get Involved

On Daffodil Day, every action makes a difference. Here’s how you can support the cause:

💛 Wear a daffodil to show solidarity.

💛 Donate what you can—every euro helps fund essential services.

💛 Spread awareness online using #DaffodilDay.

💛 Attend or organise a local fundraiser.

Together, we can help bring hope, provide support, and fund the progress needed to fight cancer.

Join in this Daffodil Day. Donate and make a difference.

🔗 Donate today: Support Here