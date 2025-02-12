Daily Dilemma Uncensored arrange Blind Date at Live Podcast

A pair of romantic hopefuls have agreed to go on a blind date together at the Daily Dilemma Uncensored Live Podcast.

Ahead of the sold-out show in the Wexford Arts Centre this Friday on Valentine’s Day, Niall, Sho and Cillian heard from a listener who texted in to Beat Breakfast who had a spare ticket.

37-year-old Chris from Wexford got in touch to share that he had originally gotten two tickets in the hopes that he would have a date to bring on the night. However, Chris found himself going solo and didn’t want the ticket to go to waste.

To get into the spirit of the international day of love, Niall, Sho and Cillian helped him to secure a date to take to the show on Friday 14th Feb with the help of the Beat Breakfast listeners.

Niall and Sho invited 37-year-old Chris from Wexford on-air to learn a bit more about him and about his search for someone special.

“I lived in America for seven years and Australia for two years. I’ve been home for about a year-and-a-half. I’m all the apps and I have had no luck”, Chris explained.

When asked what he was looking to find in a potential date he said “a single woman in her 30s, who likes the outdoors such as kayaking, and into Italian food.”

Niall, Sho and Cillian put the call out to the listeners who were also looking for love and were interested in taking Chris up on his offer. Those interested needed to to text in, and after a tremendous response, one listener who also hails from County Wexford, was selected to take a chance on love.

Lorne was one of many texters to Beat Breakfast vying for a chance to meet Chris and join him as his plus one on Friday night.

Speaking to the Breakfast crew while being introduced to Chris for the first time on-air, Lorne said she too fell unlucky with the dating apps. “Absolutely, like Chris, I’m on the apps and I find it really hard to meet someone, or you get talking to someone but it doesn’t go much further, so I think this is the time to do something different, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

When chatting to each other for the first time on, Chris said to Lorne; “Thanks for giving me the chance and I hope I don’t let you down” to which Lorne replied “you’re sweet, I’m really looking forward to meeting him and having a bit fun and just enjoying the relaxed atmosphere.”

Chris and Lorne will meet for the first time at the sold-out Daily Dilemma Uncensored Live Podcast in Wexford Arts Centre on Valentine’s night this Friday.

To listen back to the Beat Breakfast and the Daily Dilemma Uncensored podcast visit www.beat102103.com/podcasts.