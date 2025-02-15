Daily Dilemma Uncensored: Beat hosts Live Podcast in Wexford on Valentine’s Night

On February 14th, 2025, Beat 102 103’s cheeky Breakfast duo, Niall Power and Shonagh Lyons, took their raunchy Daily Dilemma Uncensored Podcast to new heights by hosting their podcast in front of a sold-out audience in Wexford Town.

Shonagh Lyons, who hails from Wexford, is a proud yellow belly and graced the stage in her hometown for the over-18s event in the Wexford Arts Centre alongside Niall and their Beat Beat Breakfast producer Cillian Doyle.

The Live Podcast kicked off on Valentine’s Night in the transformed Arts Centre. The intimate space was romantically decorated for Daily Dilemma Uncensored fans to get up close and personal with the podcast hosts, and even get involved on stage too! The crowd was treated to a night full of fun, surprises, and candid discussions.

From the kinky to the contentious, the hosts emulated their roaringly raunchy podcast live to listeners in Wexford on Valentine’s Night.

Advertisement

A spin on the well-known Daily Dilemma on Beat Breakfast, Daily Dilemma Uncensored Podcast features the Breakfast trio deep diving into the spiciest, sauciest topics submitted by listeners, exploring the bold, the rude, and the downright kinky dilemmas. They reveal and explore the rude, lewd, and even crude topics that people in the South East send into the Daily Dilemma every day.

Beat Breakfast’s Daily Dilemma airs every weekday morning with Niall, Sho, and Cillian, and has been a much-loved item among listeners for many many years. People from across the region submit their relationship or situationship dilemmas, big or small, for the hosts to tackle - and some are just too juicy or risqué for the airwaves!

To celebrate the Podcast hitting the road for its second live event, and the first of 2025, they were joined by Ireland’s leading sexpert Dr. Caroline West, Beat listener Lisa Gowan, and DragQueen superstar Pu$$y In Boots who brought the house down with stunning drag performances. Together, they tackled some of the saucier dilemmas submitted by listeners. The night’s entertainment also included a performance by the house band, Lee & Fitzy, and games such as sexy Beat the Bomb for audience members, with prizes from sponsors PlayBlue and HappyMe.

Those in attendance roared with laughter, cheered with astonishment, and danced with elation throughout the night. As the podcast came to an end, one attendee said: “It was madness, it was so much fun. I love how open-minded Niall and Shonagh are. It was brilliant. Great craic. I will be here next year for sure.” While another said “It was absolutely fantastic, a laugh a minute, really really enjoyed it. I’ll be here for the next one without a doubt.”

Blind Date

Advertisement

A pair of romantic hopefuls agreed to go on a blind date together at the Daily Dilemma Uncensored Live Podcast.

Ahead of the sold-out show in the Wexford Arts Centre, Niall, Sho and Cillian heard from a listener who texted in to Beat Breakfast who had a spare ticket.

37-year-old Chris from Wexford got in touch to share that he had originally gotten two tickets in the hopes that he would have a date to bring on the night. However, Chris found himself going solo and didn’t want the ticket to go to waste.

To get into the spirit of the international day of love, Niall, Sho and Cillian helped him to secure a date to take to the show on Friday 14th Feb with the help of the Beat Breakfast listeners.

Advertisement

They put the call out to the listeners who were also looking for love and were interested in taking Chris up on his offer. Those interested needed to to text in, and after a tremendous response, one listener who also hails from County Wexford, was selected to take a chance on love.

Lorne was one of many texters to Beat Breakfast vying for a chance to meet Chris and join him as his plus one on the night - and let's just say they hit it off!

The pair have plans to meet up for a second date!

Daily Dilemma Uncensored Podcast is now in its sixth season. To catch all episodes visit: www.beat102103.com/podcasts/daily-dilemma-uncensored-podcast/

For episodes of the Daily Dilemma, visit: www.beat102103.com/podcasts/daily-dilemma/

Do you have a dilemma or want to share your thoughts on a topic? Send your advice or problem to [email protected].