David Hammond wins ‘Best Radio DJ” at this years IMRO Awards

05 October 2018

Beat 102-103 take home three awards including “Best Radio DJ” at this years IMRO Radio Awards.

The Oscars of Irish Radio, took place tonight at the “Lyrath Estate”, Kilkenny to celebrate the best, nationwide in Irish radio.

David Hammond took the gold for Beat in the “Best Radio DJ” category with Darren Rice following closely behind and nabbing himself a bronze.

Beat’s CEO and Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins says:

“Over the last 18 months he has just shone, I’m absolutely chuffed his efforts have been awarded with a Gold tonight”

As well as two of our stations DJs winning tonight, Beat News will also bring bronze back to the South East following their ‘Referendum Special’ in the lead up to May’s Abortion Referendum.

