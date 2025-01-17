Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Beat

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR DAILY DILEMMA UNCENSORED LIVE!

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR DAILY DILEMMA UNCENSORED LIVE!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

GET YOUR DAILY DILEMMA UNCENSORED LIVE TICKETS HERE!

After an unreal live show last Valentine’s…. The Beat podcast, Daily Dilemma Uncensored is coming back to a stage in the South East, and we want YOU there!

Join the Beat Breakfast for unfiltered fun at Daily Dilemma Uncensored: The Live Podcast! on February 14th at The Wexford Arts Centre!

Get ready to dive into the juiciest, most controversial dilemmas with Niall and Sho up close and personal!

Advertisement

Laugh, cringe, and be part of the friskiness as we’re  joined by special guest, Dr Caroline West to delve into the South East's sauciest problems, with the help from you!

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with a live band, drag performance from Pussy in Boots, and some adult prizes up for grabs on the night!

It’s an over 18s event only. Tickets are €20 + booking fee and available via Eventbrite, HERE!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

DIY SOS looking for tradespeople in the South East to help Kilkenny family

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

You can no longer visit Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Court orders Conor McGregor not to share CCTV footage shown in civil action case

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Beat
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement