GET YOUR TICKETS FOR DAILY DILEMMA UNCENSORED LIVE!

GET YOUR DAILY DILEMMA UNCENSORED LIVE TICKETS HERE!

After an unreal live show last Valentine’s…. The Beat podcast, Daily Dilemma Uncensored is coming back to a stage in the South East, and we want YOU there!

Join the Beat Breakfast for unfiltered fun at Daily Dilemma Uncensored: The Live Podcast! on February 14th at The Wexford Arts Centre!

Get ready to dive into the juiciest, most controversial dilemmas with Niall and Sho up close and personal!

Laugh, cringe, and be part of the friskiness as we’re joined by special guest, Dr Caroline West to delve into the South East's sauciest problems, with the help from you!

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with a live band, drag performance from Pussy in Boots, and some adult prizes up for grabs on the night!

It’s an over 18s event only. Tickets are €20 + booking fee and available via Eventbrite, HERE!