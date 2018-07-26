The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations have a combined strength of 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8.1% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast.

The Choose Radio Group is urging advertisers to “follow the listener” as they plan their advertising campaigns.

“At a time when there is increased pressure and competition for advertising spend it is vital that advertising agencies, media planners and clients are aware of the unparalleled ability of radio to reach consumers. 3.1 million people listen to Irish radio daily and for an average of 4 hours every single day” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

Radio is the medium most trusted by audiences, a point which has been proven by both Irish and European research in recent months*. With the growth of fake news and the importance of trust in today’s world, this is a key factor that advertisers need to gravitate towards in order to get maximum bang for their client’s buck; trust radio.

Meanwhile, Beat 102-103 continues to dominate radio listening across the five counties of the South East.

Latest figures reveal that, once again, more of you listen to Beat each week than any other national or local station in the region. 149,000 adults now tune in to Beat weekly.

Head of Station Sound and Beat Breakfast host Niall Power says it’s particularly satisfying to see Beat’s loyal listeners staying with the station for even longer: “We’ve seen a big increase year on year in our market share and also in our Average Quarter Hours which shows that people are spending more time with Beat every day. In our target audience of under 35s, Beat has more listeners daily in the South East than 2FM, Today FM and Newstalk combined. At this time of year, we’re more than just something you listen to, with our Fairytale Festival, Beat on the Street and coverage of massive festivals like Longitude and All Together Now, so we’re confident we’ll continue to be the soundtrack to summer in the South East!“

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland and the results cannot be disputed with the latest JNLR figures released today confirming the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.

JNLR July 2018 – the facts:

1. 82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8.1% of owned music and 4.9% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51.94% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 31.12% read a national newspaper.

5. 254,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 72.6% listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections.

Source: JNLR/Ipsos MRBI/2018-2

*Reuters Institute Digital News Report (Ireland) 2018 and Eurobarometer Trust in Media 2018

