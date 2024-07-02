This week, Beat launched “My Beat Diary” which is an innovative radio training programme, part-funded by Comisiún na Meán.

The regional station has recruited ten participants from across the five counties of the Southeast to take part in this ‘fly on the wall’ type weekly short feature.

All ten people took part in two days of intensive training at the Broadcast Centre in Waterford city where they learned about idea generation, voice recording, audio editing and story production.

Using their newly learned skills, each participant has to record elements of their life across one week and then they have to edit the audio, summarising their life into a fifteen-minute feature.

Advertisement

This will be executively produced in house by Beat’s production team and will then be broadcast as part of The Sunday Grill each week for the next ten weeks.

This week’s Beat Diary is about Carlow native Mark Hanbidge.

Mark's Life

Mark is going into his second year at Ballyfermot College of Further Education for Radio Production and has been working in radio since he was 16.

Mark talks about his journey towards his goals in the media industry as he says, ‘I think for me at this stage it is more about the destination than the journey.

Advertisement

I feel like when you’re chasing a dream you are just in a state of euphoria, and you just take the bad and tell yourself it isn't bad enough to stop me.’

Mark attended boarding school for 6 years so is used to his structured life being divided into sections as he works in four different station's part time, while also travelling to college in Dublin during the week.

Mark claims that one of the greatest pieces of advice he got on work ethic was, ‘Whatever you want to be doing in five years to start now.’ Mark has consistently aimed to enhance his skills and progress towards his five-year goal, all while considering his work in the media industry.

Radio has always had a strong presence in Mark’s life, he listened to it before going to school, while doing homework and in many car rides but never considered it as a career path until much later in life.

Advertisement

Mark talks about his struggles as he said ‘I started YouTube at a really hard time in my life, and it was able to act as an outlet for my creativity. I had just got my mum back when I thought I lost her.’

Mark has described his ‘My Beat Diary’ as nothing short of an amazing experience for me. It's been great to look back on where I came from and where I am now. Being in the station itself was an awesome experience, I got to meet the kind of professionals I admire and want to be in the future. It's not often you can tell your story, for that I'm grateful. I hope it inspires other young beat listeners to follow their dreams and never let their age be a deterrent in media.

Episode One of this ten-part series is available to listen here.

This initiative has been co-funded by Comisiún na Meán.