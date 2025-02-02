New documentary "Home or Away - Living the Irish Australian Dream" airs on Beat

New Beat 102 103 documentary called "Home or Away - Living the Irish Australian Dream with Aisling Moloney" airs this week.

Journalist Aisling Moloney brings us along on her move to Australia and tries to find out why thousands of young people from across Ireland are making the move down under.

The 28-year-old from Dungarvan in county Waterford emigrated to Sydney in 2024, after several years of living and working in Dublin as a journalist with RTÉ and Political Correspondent with the Irish Daily Mail.

Aisling then speaks to young people on the Rainbow Walkway on Coogee Beach in Sydney about the draw of Australia and their experience of life in Sydney.

After hearing about how living so far away from home can be hard for many, she speaks to Central Coast GAA Club and visits 'The Doss House' and 'Frank Macs' where Irish gather in search of that feeling of home.

She then makes the trip to Perth to visit her sister Eimear, who has lived there for 13 years and is married with three children.

In the second part of this documentary, Aisling hears about some of the more difficult aspects of Australia, which include the experience of regional work and the difficulty of finding work in general.

She also hears some stories of reinvention, how some people make the move to earn big bucks, and how people deal with bereavement while living so far away from home.

We also get a taste of that lifestyle that people love in Australia, and come along to two of Aisling's favourite activities since arriving in Sydney, swimming and beach yoga.

"Home or Away - Living the Irish Australian Dream with Aisling Moloney" is presented and produced by Aisling Moloney, Editor and Executive Producer is Aoife Kearns.

