The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations continue to be the number 1 choice for Irish audiences with a combined strength of 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8.1% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast.

“Today’s JNLR results share a very positive story about radio in Ireland. Irish audiences have never had as much audio choice as they do today. Podcasts, playlists and aggregators are always cited as taking radio’s crown, but this is not the case. In Ireland, radio continues to outperform all other audio options and is the number 1 choice for the 3.1 million people who tune in to their favourite radio station for an average of 4 hours every single day” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

Meanwhile, Beat 102-103 continues to dominate radio listening across the five counties of the South East.

Latest figures reveal that, once again, more of you listen to Beat each week than any other national or local station in the region. 148,000 adults now tune in to Beat weekly.

The station has seen record audiences at weekends in the latest audience figures:

The Tweet Chart on Saturday mornings has increased its audience by 30% in 12 months

Andy Mac’s Big Saturday now reaches a record 57,000 people

The Sunday Grill with Orla Rapple now has 28,000 listeners each weekend

Old Skool Sunday with Pete Windle reaches 50,000 people every Sunday

Shonagh Lyons’ More Music Sunday has increased its audience by 19% in a year

The Sunday Takeover with Paula Phelan is up 38% year on year

Irishbeats with Rob O’Connor is up 80% since this time last year

Head of Station Sound and Beat Breakfast host Niall Power is thrilled with the latest results: “We’re delighted to see that 7 out of every 10 people aged under 35 in the South East listen in to Beat every week. We’ve seen an increase year on year in our Average Quarter Hours and the huge jump in weekend listenership is a testament to the hard work put in by presenters to the wide range of shows we offer at weekends.“

“We’ve had some massive station events like Rise Heroes and the Run For Life in recent weeks and we’re currently in the middle of our national award-winning Coffin Lock In promotion live at Loftus Hall. With Feel Good Friday on the way shortly, we’re confident that Beat will continue to entertain and engage South East listeners in 2018!”

JNLR October 2018

JNLR October 2018 – the facts:

1. 82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8.1% of owned music and 4.9% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51.94% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 31.12% read a national newspaper last week.

5. 255,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 73,000 listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections.

Source: JNLR/Ipsos MRBI/2018-3

