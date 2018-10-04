Paula’s Solas Run & Walk for Life 2018 blog: Week 5

Blog 3 – Back to it!

So, we are into week 5 of our Couch to 10K training and I am finally back into the swing of things. I have been doing the exercises which the physio gave me to help with my knee, or IT Band Syndrome if you want to use the scientific term for my injury!

I have also invested in some ‘proper’ running runners. My other ones were years old and I mainly used them for the gym so they weren’t suited for the heavy impact of running.

As I had to take it easy on the running front for a few weeks, I tried to get to the gym as often as possible to keep my fitness level up. I got out for my first run in about 3 weeks on Monday and it felt great!

I threw in my headphones and the music carried me through the most part of 4K, which I was really proud of. I probably could have pushed myself to around 5K but my knee was shouting at me at that point, so I said I better stop and rest.

On Tuesday, the other Couch to 10K participants and I met at the Solas Centre for our penultimate run, AHHH!

When our coach Seamus said that term I panicked a little. “Am I ready for this?”, “I haven’t trained in weeks, what am I thinking?”, “Maybe I’ll walk it….” But the minute we hit the road and got out for our run, those worries eased.

We set off together as a group but within the first few minutes we all found our own pace and settled into the run. I think this is one of the main things I’ve taken from training with the group, no matter what the pace; you are still running.

When I think of running I just think fast, and I have a habit of darting off quickly at the beginning and then I’m left trying to catch my breath for the rest of the run. Also, running with a group of people can be really motivating and it’s as if the energy of the others around you is carrying you along a bit.

So, I’m really looking forward to the rush of adrenaline and bundles of energy that the sea of orange t-shirts will bring to the streets of Waterford on October 14th

We are into the last week of our training before the big day and I am determined to get out for at least 1 more run, if not 2.

After that, what’s done is done really! It’ll be an enjoyable day regardless and it’s all for such an amazing cause which I’m proud to be a part of.

