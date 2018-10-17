How far would you go for €1,000?

Last year we pushed our victims to extremes, but we’re about to go one step further.

For one week, we’ll be taking up residence in Ireland’s most haunted house – Loftus Hall.

Set on the Hook Peninsula, this desolate mansion has played host to none other than the devil, along with a slew of other ghosts, ghouls and unsavoury characters.

We’ll be putting our two contestants into a coffin each, and to win, you must guess when the sixty minutes are up without going over the hour mark.

Do you have what it takes?

Fill out our application form below to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 – if you dare…

The Coffin Lock-in – where fear is a place.

Loading…

Click here to read our terms & conditions

Share it:













Don't Miss