We're launching a new talent search to find the next presenter of its Irish music show, Irishbeats.

After fifteen years at the helm of the station’s longstanding, flagship homegrown music programme, Irishbeats, Rob O’Connor has decided to step down from the IMRO award-winning radio show that is broadcast every Sunday night between 8 and 10 pm. The stalwart presenter has highlighted increased work and family commitments as the reason behind his decision:

“The breadth and depth of the quality of Irish music being created is astounding. That level of talent deserves more than the commitment I can make right now. It's been a privilege to have been part of Beat's journey over the years, but it's time for someone else to bring Irish Beats to the next level. I’m happy to say I’ll stay involved with Beat, through my work with SETU and our collaborative Broadcasting course – hopefully, a few new radio heads will come out of that in the next couple of years!”

Irishbeats has always championed the contemporary Irish music scene across the South East as well as providing the listener with an entertaining experience. Rob wants to hand over the baton of this show to the next Irishbeats presenter & he describes the type of person who would fit this exciting part-time role as someone who “demonstrates passion for all things Irish music related, understands the ever-changing music scene and the importance of showcasing the wide range of material being produced in Ireland.”

Advertisement

Irishbeats is genre-fluid and special attention is paid to giving airtime to the current diverse set of voices making music in this country. Rob also highlights the importance of nurturing new talent from the region as he quips “if a radio station doesn’t provide support to musicians in its own backyard, who will?”.

So You Think You Can Present Irishbeats is a talent search where Rob is inviting interested Irish music enthusiasts to send a presenter demo to [email protected]. Rob and some of his Beat team members will review all applications and whittle them down to five finalists. As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, Rob will reveal the final five, LIVE on Irishbeats on Sunday March 12th. From Monday, March 13th, Niall and Sho from Beat Breakfast will be handing over their daily play Irish slot to a different Irishbeats presenter each morning so that listeners can help Beat recruit the next Irishbeats presenter.

Once all five finalists have presented on air, voting will open on St Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17th and remain open for the duration of that weekend until 6 pm Sunday. Votes will be combined with judges' marks and Rob will announce the new presenter on Irishbeats, Sunday, March 19th. The selected presenter will then get to take part in an intense, one-week presenter boot camp before being afforded the opportunity to jointly present one hour of Irishbeats with Rob O’Connor on Sunday, March 26th.

Head of Station Sound Niall Power is encouraging anyone who is passionate about Irish music to get working on that all-important demo “

Advertisement

Thanks to the hard work of Rob O’Connor, Irishbeats has been an important cornerstone in Beat’s music output. The new presenter should live and breathe music and be passionate about all the different genres that make up the vibrant Irish music scene in 2023. The presenter will work from our new state-of-the-art studios and be comfortable in the multi-platform media world, embracing social media and video as vital elements of the radio show. Outside of the Irishbeats show, the new presenter will work closely with me on deciding which emerging acts take the step up to higher rotations on the main playlist. We’re really excited here at Beat to work with a fresh, new voice.”

For more information, please email [email protected]