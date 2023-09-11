Solas Schools for Life is BACK!

Over 6,500 students from across the South East took part last year…. And we KNOW we can beat that this year!

On Friday October 6th, we want YOUR school to go orange for Solas and raise vita funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre!

Your fundraiser can be anything:

Wear some orange clothing to school

Have a 5KM walk at the school

Bring some Orange fruit to school on that day….. the options are endless!

Teachers, you can register your school to take part on solascentre.ie.

We’ll randomly select ONE school and bring a Beat Fleet Party complete with Beat DJ on Friday October 6th to support your fundraiser! Last year we went to Scoil Mhuire Butlerstown, and had an amazing day with the students!!

This year, UPMC Sports Medicine have also come onboard and will deliver a one hour session with all secondary school’s who register. They will talk through warm up and down exercises, stretching, running techniques and more, all in preparation for this years Solas Run and Walk for Life!

If you’d like it to be your school, get registering NOW!

Deadline for entry is Tuesday September 20th!

Head to solascentre.ie to register!