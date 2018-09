The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be in Wexford with the Irish Wheelchair Association this Saturday!

This Saturday between 1-4pm, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Performance Base, Kerlogue, Wexford for the Irish Wheelchair Association’s 4,000 burpees in 24 hours challenge.

There’ll be a barbecue and kids fun & games on the day, along with all the usual banter, goodies face painting and tunes from the Audi A1 Beat Fleet.

So, if you’re about Kerlogue this Saturday, why not pop over and take part!

