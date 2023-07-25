Play Button
Vote for Beat's Club Focus 2023 Winner

Shaun Connolly
Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, has been up and running for the last year, and we are delighted to confirm that we have our lucky 12 participants.

Each month our Sports journalist Shaun Connolly visited a club in the region and allowed them to take their place in the limelight. Showcasing each of our 12 clubs on  SportsBeat Xtra and across all our socials.

As the 12 months come to a close, one of these clubs will bag the title as the winner and receive a €1000 bursary.

Club Focus remains integral in supporting Beat’s ongoing commitment to highlight the amazing work that local clubs do across the region.

We are also determined to celebrate the positive impact that sport has across the Country and highlight achievements throughout our local communities.

Voting closes on the 21st of August. The winning club will be revealed at the Club Focus Awards on August 23rd. Best of luck to all the clubs taking part.

Meet the Participants

1. Rockwell Rovers GAA Club

Our journey began in Tipperary with the excellent Rockwell Rovers GAA Club.

They are a passionate club located in the village of New Inn, Co Tipperary.

They desire growth, inclusion in the community and share a passion for development.

You can listen back to their story here.

 

2. Dunbrody Archers

Our second club brought us to Wexford and the town of New Ross to meet the guys at Dunbrody Archers.

A sense of family was the underlying feeling on our visit.

Some of the region's finest archers call the Dunbrody Archers home.

You can listen back to their story here.

 

3. Coole-Lane Riding Club

Our next field trip brought us to County Carlow and Coole-Lane Riding Club.

It was a remarkable experience with a wonderful group of people.

From young to old, everybody is welcome to share their love of riding and these majestic animals.

Listen back to their story here.

 

4. Wexford Swimming Club

Wexford Swimming Club attracted our gaze for number four.

A talented group of swimmers and coaches were delighted to share their love of the pool.

The guys are based in County Wexford and open to all. A brilliant club that's brimming with talent.

You can listen back to their story here.

 

5. Japanese Martial Arts Center Bagenalstown

Japanese Martial Arts Center Bagenalstown in County Carlow proudly introduced itself as our fifth entrant.

Steeped in tradition, this wonderful establishment is proud of its ancient set of skills.

The guys are located in the heart of Carlow and welcome young and old to partake in four different disciplines.

Hear their story here.

 

6. Waterford Hockey Club

Waterford Hockey Club was the next stop on our trip.

A mix of nationalities and cultures share a love for the game of hockey.

Enthusiasm, talent and a variety of age groups were on display throughout our visit.

You can listen back to their story here.

 

7. Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club

Kilkenny welcomed Shaun as we entered the second half of Club Focus.

The extremely-talented Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club attracts members from all across the region.

They are a club with an open-door policy and welcoming smiles from ear to ear.

Hear their story here.

 

8. South East Boxing Club

Boxing was the next sport to have its time in the limelight - specifically that of the guys at South East Boxing Club.

Dedication to their craft is obvious, and the love of the sport is shared through their volunteers.

Boxing is in their blood, and they welcome new members to their facility in County Wexford.

You can hear their story here.

 

9. The Institute of Self Defense

The Institute of Self Defense in County Waterford showcased their talents as participant number nine.

A meticulous setup allows for the growth of their passionate members, which was obvious from the second we entered the gym.

Their passion is a joy to behold, and their story is equally brilliant.

You can listen back here.

 

10. Kilkenny Storm Ice And Inline Hockey

We were back in Kilkenny for number ten and an experience with Kilkenny Storm Ice And Inline Hockey.

Another tremendous club that's brimming with passion and a desire for growth.

A passion for skating, player development and participation is evident among the members of this unique club.

Listen back to their story here.

 

11. Bagenalstown Cricket Club

The penultimate participant came from County Carlow and shared their love of cricket.

Bagenalstown Cricket Club are crying out for new members and welcoming everybody from across the region.

There was a simple message to take from the day - give it a go! A worthy applicant in this year's competition.

Listen back here.

 

12. Raheen Rounder Club

Bringing us to number 12 and the excellent Raheen Rounder Club.

This club has brought old friends together and made plenty of new ones along the way.

A new club that's welcoming players who are young and old to visit them in County Wexford.

You can hear their story here.

 

Say up to date with all the latest sports news here. Only one vote per person. for Beat's Club Focus 2023

