Vote for Beat's Club Focus 2023 Winner

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, has been up and running for the last year, and we are delighted to confirm that we have our lucky 12 participants.

Each month our Sports journalist Shaun Connolly visited a club in the region and allowed them to take their place in the limelight. Showcasing each of our 12 clubs on SportsBeat Xtra and across all our socials.

As the 12 months come to a close, one of these clubs will bag the title as the winner and receive a €1000 bursary.

Club Focus remains integral in supporting Beat’s ongoing commitment to highlight the amazing work that local clubs do across the region.

We are also determined to celebrate the positive impact that sport has across the Country and highlight achievements throughout our local communities.

Voting closes on the 21st of August. The winning club will be revealed at the Club Focus Awards on August 23rd. Best of luck to all the clubs taking part.

Meet the Participants

1. Rockwell Rovers GAA Club

Our journey began in Tipperary with the excellent Rockwell Rovers GAA Club.

They are a passionate club located in the village of New Inn, Co Tipperary.

Beats Club Focus, in association with ECO Solar Energy, is up and running! Apply here - https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG August's Club Focus participant was Rockwell Rovers GAA Club. If you missed it, you can listen back on https://t.co/BWd8ouxQjR or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/wHZiqTrgQY — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 3, 2022

They desire growth, inclusion in the community and share a passion for development.

You can listen back to their story here.

2. Dunbrody Archers

Our second club brought us to Wexford and the town of New Ross to meet the guys at Dunbrody Archers.

A sense of family was the underlying feeling on our visit.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, is delighted to welcome our second participant - the Dunbrody Archers! It was a privilege to catch up with the guys and you can hear from them on SportsBeat Xtra from 5:30 pm Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzdkme to apply now pic.twitter.com/uMGD54VB8u — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 1, 2022

Some of the region's finest archers call the Dunbrody Archers home.

You can listen back to their story here.

3. Coole-Lane Riding Club

Our next field trip brought us to County Carlow and Coole-Lane Riding Club.

It was a remarkable experience with a wonderful group of people.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes Coole-Lane Riding Club, our 3rd applicant. It was great to get amongst the riders and their beautiful horses and you can hear from them on SportsBeat Xtra from 5:30 pm Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzdkme to apply now. pic.twitter.com/IHlVHgEvIn — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 29, 2022

From young to old, everybody is welcome to share their love of riding and these majestic animals.

Listen back to their story here.

4. Wexford Swimming Club

Wexford Swimming Club attracted our gaze for number four.

A talented group of swimmers and coaches were delighted to share their love of the pool.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes @WexSwimClub, our 4th applicant. Our @shaunconnolly85 had the pleasure of visiting the pool and meeting everybody! You can hear from them on SportsBeat Xtra from 5:30 pm Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzdkme to apply now. pic.twitter.com/1cunX5ABq8 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) November 26, 2022

The guys are based in County Wexford and open to all. A brilliant club that's brimming with talent.

You can listen back to their story here.

5. Japanese Martial Arts Center Bagenalstown

Japanese Martial Arts Center Bagenalstown in County Carlow proudly introduced itself as our fifth entrant.

Steeped in tradition, this wonderful establishment is proud of its ancient set of skills.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 5th applicant - Japanese Martial Arts Center Bagenalstown. A special setup with some brilliant people. You can hear from them on SportsBeat Xtra from 5:30 pm today. Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. pic.twitter.com/vPkJZg3aOI — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) December 17, 2022

The guys are located in the heart of Carlow and welcome young and old to partake in four different disciplines.

Hear their story here.

6. Waterford Hockey Club

Waterford Hockey Club was the next stop on our trip.

A mix of nationalities and cultures share a love for the game of hockey.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 6th applicant - @WaterfordHC A fantastic club with community at the core. Listen to their story on Saturday's SportsBeat Xtra at 5:30 pm with @shaunconnolly85 Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. pic.twitter.com/iNSwZMxkWH — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) January 27, 2023

Enthusiasm, talent and a variety of age groups were on display throughout our visit.

You can listen back to their story here.

7. Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club

Kilkenny welcomed Shaun as we entered the second half of Club Focus.

The extremely-talented Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club attracts members from all across the region.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 7th applicant - Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club. Listen to their story today on SportsBeat Xtra at 5:30 pm with @shaunconnolly85 Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. pic.twitter.com/i5RXvqERMl — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 18, 2023

They are a club with an open-door policy and welcoming smiles from ear to ear.

Hear their story here.

8. South East Boxing Club

Boxing was the next sport to have its time in the limelight - specifically that of the guys at South East Boxing Club.

Dedication to their craft is obvious, and the love of the sport is shared through their volunteers.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 8th applicant - South East Boxing Club Listen to their story today on SportsBeat Xtra at 5:30 pm with @shaunconnolly85 Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. pic.twitter.com/iY7sDSbkKF — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 25, 2023

Boxing is in their blood, and they welcome new members to their facility in County Wexford.

You can hear their story here.

9. The Institute of Self Defense

The Institute of Self Defense in County Waterford showcased their talents as participant number nine.

A meticulous setup allows for the growth of their passionate members, which was obvious from the second we entered the gym.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 9th applicant - The institute of Self Defence Ireland. Listen to their story today on SportsBeat Xtra at 5:30 pm with @shaunconnolly85 Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. pic.twitter.com/YTzRYuoBir — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 29, 2023

Their passion is a joy to behold, and their story is equally brilliant.

You can listen back here.

10. Kilkenny Storm Ice And Inline Hockey

We were back in Kilkenny for number ten and an experience with Kilkenny Storm Ice And Inline Hockey.

Another tremendous club that's brimming with passion and a desire for growth.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 10th participant - Kilkenny Storm Ice And Inline Hockey. A fantastic Club that's brimming with passion and a desire for growth. Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. There's still space for two more! pic.twitter.com/9eesrhi685 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 10, 2023

A passion for skating, player development and participation is evident among the members of this unique club.

Listen back to their story here.

11. Bagenalstown Cricket Club

The penultimate participant came from County Carlow and shared their love of cricket.

Bagenalstown Cricket Club are crying out for new members and welcoming everybody from across the region.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 11th participant - @BagCC

A brilliant club that's encouraging everybody to come along and give it a go! Visit https://t.co/uRvQbzcMwG to apply now. There's still space for one more! pic.twitter.com/RmroMWoEO4 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 1, 2023

There was a simple message to take from the day - give it a go! A worthy applicant in this year's competition.

Listen back here.

12. Raheen Rounder Club

Bringing us to number 12 and the excellent Raheen Rounder Club.

This club has brought old friends together and made plenty of new ones along the way.

Beats Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, welcomes our 12th participant - @RaheenRounders A brilliant new club that's welcoming new members from across the region. Tune into SportsBeat Xtra from 5:30 pm to listen. We have our 12 in this year's competition. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YcWGZsOZZk — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 22, 2023

A new club that's welcoming players who are young and old to visit them in County Wexford.

You can hear their story here.

Say up to date with all the latest sports news here. Only one vote per person. for Beat's Club Focus 2023