Vote for Beat's Club Focus 2024 Recipient

Click HERE to vote or select on the form below.

Beat's Club Focus, in association with Eco Solar Energy, has been running for the last year, and we're delighted to confirm our 12 lucky participants.

Over the last year, each month Beat has visited a club from across the South East, featuring them on our Sportsbeat Xtra show and on Beat's social channels.

As the 12 months come to a close, one of these clubs will bag the title as the winner and receive a €2000 bursary.

Club Focus remains integral in supporting Beat’s ongoing commitment to highlight the amazing work that local clubs do across the region.

We are also determined to celebrate the positive impact that sport has across the South East and highlight achievements throughout our local communities.

Voting closes on Monday September 2nd 2024. The winning club will be revealed at the Club Focus Gala Night on September 4th.

Best of luck to all the clubs taking part!

