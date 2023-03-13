Vote for the next presenter of Irishbeats here!

We’re searching for a new presenter for Irishbeats – our weekly homegrown music show!

We were overwhelmed with applications over the past few weeks and they have been whittled down to five finalists.

All this week, one contestant will come on air with us daily and introduce our Play Irish track of the week.

When all contestants have come on air, we'll be opening a poll where you can help influence who'll be the next presenter of Irishbeats!

Finalist 1: Ellie Mackey from Tipperary

Since graduating from the British & Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in 2018, Ellie has become a well-known face on the Irish live music scene having performed under her own name at numerous music festivals across the country.

Here's Ellie chatting to Rob on Irishbeats, introducing our Play Irish Track of the Week:

Finalist 2: Stephen O'Rourke from Waterford

After a number of years on the national and international touring circuit drumming alongside the likes of The Coronas, Picture This and Wild Youth, Stephen now applies his passion for Irish music as a promotor, manager and booking agent. He recently graduated from SETU's Introduction to Radio Broadcasting and Presenting course in conjunction with Beat and WLR FM.

Listen to Stephen chat with Niall and Sho on Beat Breakfast before introducing our Play Irish Track of the Week:

T&Cs

Each finalist will participate in the interview process both on air and off air. A judging panel will review all elements of the recruitment process (1) performance on air (2) standard face to face interview (3) demonstrated experience (4) votes. All four elements will be discussed by the judging panel and recommendations given to Head of Station Sound Niall Power and CEO/Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins. The ultimate decision rests with Gabrielle Cummins and Niall Power.