We have a winner of Coffin Lock In 2018!

Jessica Weldon took on Niall Walsh, both from Waterford, on an eerie Halloween morning at the very creepy location of Loftus Hall.

Jessica managed to bag that €1,000 in cash, remaining in the coffin for longest and closest to the one hour mark.

The Waterford native exited in a fantastic time of 59 minutes and six seconds. Niall had exited shortly before her – both thought they had gone over the hour!

Beat Breakfast’s Trish was there to greet them as soon as the coffin lids were lifted and she revealed who has been crowned our Coffin Lock in Champion for 2018.

Massive congrats to Jessica and well done to each of you brave souls who braved the inside of those coffins – rather us than them! Seriously Spooky!

Here’s the final leaderboard…

