We want you to nominate an inspirational girl with Rise Heroes!

Do you know an amazing girl from the South East who inspires others with her resilience, integrity or creativity?

If so, we want to hear all about them at Beat with The Shona Project and Always #LikeAGirl.

We hope to celebrate their achievements so we can inspire others.

We’ll select one girl from each of the five counties to take part in our Rise Heroes panel at Rise – a special event celebrating International Day of The girl at Carrickpherish Library, Waterford.

So, if you’d like to nominate a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, simply fill out the below form…

