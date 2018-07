We’ll be about Co. Wexford this Sunday for the New Ross Health & Fitness Festival

This Sunday from 12pm, the Beat Fleet will be bringing tunes, games and craic to New Ross Health and Fitness Festival.

They’ll be trying out some of the fitness classes taking place, having a go at the bungee run and giving out some goodies.

Sure with weather like this what else would you be doing?

So, if you’re around New Ross this Sunday come and check it out…

Share it:













Don't Miss