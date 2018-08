We’ll be at the IAFL1 Bowl Game in Gorey on Sunday!

The IAFL1 Bowl Game takes place this Sunday at 2pm in Gorey Celtic Football Club and we’ll be there cheering on the teams.

The game between West Dublin Rhinos and Craigavon Cowboys will see the winner promoted to The Shamrock Bowl, the premier American Football competition in Ireland.

Admission is completely free and there’ll be bouncy castles, an obstacle course, sumo suits, face painting, dj, a half-time show and much much more.

Bring the family for a great day out of sport and fun.

