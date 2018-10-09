We’re celebrating International Day of the Girl with Rise in Carrickpherish Library

This Thursday, we’ll be celebrating International Day of the Girl in Carrickpherish Library with Always and the Shona Project.

It’s the culmination of our interaction with over 150,000 people weekly across the South East, where we set out to uncover five girls aged between 12-16 who do amazing things that go unnoticed.

Over the past few weeks, Beat listeners have been lucky enough to hear about the inspirational feats of our Rise Heroes, who will feature in a light-hearted discussion with our very own Trish Archer.

Other Keynote speakers on the day include Shona Project founder Tammy Darcy, TEDx Speaker and life coach Caroline Foran, and senior Irish Times reporter, Ellen Coyne.

Keynote Speakers

We’ll close out the day with Cork-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Rainey, who broke into the Irish music scene without a manager, label or financial backing.

To find out more about these heroes today, tap here.

This event is not open to the general public

