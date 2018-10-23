We’re hosting our first-ever Noughty Beats Old Skool night with Chris Ward in Waterford this Friday

We’re celebrating our second stream in style this Friday night!

We’ll be hosting our first-ever Noughty Beats Old Skool night at The Reg, Waterford city with the one and only Chris Ward!

Join the man behind the Old Skool Party from 11 until late, with nothing but the best beats from the noughties.

General entry is €5, while Reg members get in for free before 12.30am. Strictly over 18s.

If you can’t wait until Friday, hit the Noughty Beats ‘Listen Live’ icon at the top of your screen or head over to the Irish Radio Player App to get your fix.

