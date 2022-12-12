Play Button
WIN €2,000 worth of gifts with Beat's Holiday Haul!

Claire Rowe
Beat’s Holiday Haul is BACK and we’ve joined forces with KBowl Kilkenny!

An ideal place to meet colleagues, friends, and family over the Christmas period – open 7 days a week at MacDonagh Junction!

Every day, until December 23rd, we’re bringing a different listener on air to open a present from under the Beat Christmas tree!

That listener will be entered into the Holiday haul draw on Beat Breakfast on the 23rd to WIN IT ALL!!!!

One of you will bag all 12 presents worth TWO GRAND and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will deliver them to your door that morning!!!

Niall and Sho opened the FIRST present this morning… a LaniBlo Hair dryer worth €120!

The next gift will be opened by Megan on the Takeover on Tuesday!

 

Presents opened so far:

  1. Lani Blo Hair Dryer
  2. Apple Airpods
  3. Amazon Alexa with Smart Display
  4. €100 Netflix Giftcard
  5. Fitbit Versa 2
  6. Nespresso Smart Coffee Machine
  7. Fujifilm Instax mini printer
  8. 50" Smart TV
