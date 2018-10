Here at Beat, we love bringing you the hottest tickets in town!

Gavin James releases his brand new album ‘Only Ticket Home’ on Friday, October 26th and he wants to give YOU an exclusive preview.

On Saturday, October 27th, the Dublin man will join us for a special performance at Electric Avenue in Waterford city.

For your chance to win, just listen out for the Gavin James track and text us when you hear it.

Gavin James with Beat, always supporting Irish music.

