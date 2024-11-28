48 charged as part of Operation Hurricane in Carlow

A two-day operation in Carlow led to 48 charges preferred against suspects.

Operation Hurricane concluded yesterday, aiming to especially target repeat offenders.

The operation was part of a Garda response to an increase in the incidence of property crime in the county.

The investigations resulted in 48 charges preferred against suspects, eight warrants executed, three cautions conducted and three youth referrals.

Advertisement

A number of people will appear before Carlow District Court through formal charging of defendants.

Files have also been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for formal direction on how to proceed.

Carlow Superintendent Anthony Farrell complimented the victims and witnesses who came forward to support the Garda investigations.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.