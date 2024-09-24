Bus stolen from Carlow Day Care Centre

Gardaí are appealing for information after a bus was stolen from Tullow Day Care Centre in County Carlow.

The incident happened overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a post on social media, the Day Care Centre shared that they were broken into 'again'.

Their bus was stolen from the property. The bus is described as a grey Peugeot Expert with registration 11WX3387.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything between the hours of 5pm on Monday, September 23rd to 8:20am Tuesday morning.

Local councillor Ben Ward said it was devastating to hear there was another break in;

I think everyone in our community appreciates the vital work that they do for the elderly people around Tullow. For this to happen again is just heartbreaking.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222.

