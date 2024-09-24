Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Bus stolen from Carlow Day Care Centre

Bus stolen from Carlow Day Care Centre
Image: Tullow Day Care Centre on Facebook
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for information after a bus was stolen from Tullow Day Care Centre in County Carlow.

The incident happened overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a post on social media, the Day Care Centre shared that they were broken into 'again'.

Their bus was stolen from the property. The bus is described as a grey Peugeot Expert with registration 11WX3387.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything between the hours of 5pm on Monday, September 23rd to 8:20am Tuesday morning.

Local councillor Ben Ward said it was devastating to hear there was another break in;

I think everyone in our community appreciates the vital work that they do for the elderly people around Tullow. For this to happen again is just heartbreaking.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Five South East players named in Camogie Soaring Stars team

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 2

Friends Central Perk couch sold for over €26,000

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 3

Three South East players named in 2024 LGFA All-Star Teams

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement