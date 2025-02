Carlow has been crowned the most romantic county.

A new survey from ALDI found the ‘West is best’ for lovebirds, with Mayo, Roscommon and Clare all making it into the top 5.

Gen Zs are feeling the most loved up, with more than half saying Valentine’s Day is an 'exciting' opportunity to celebrate their romantic side.

82 per cent of couples have plans for a romantic evening on Friday.

