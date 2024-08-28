Carlow fire engine first in the world powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil

Carlow Fire Station is driving global change.

It today launched the first fire engine in the world combining state-of-the-art software with hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Carlow firefighters climbed aboard the first emergency service vehicle in Ireland powered by HVO.

The world-first ties in with Carlow County Council’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce county emissions by 51 percent and increase energy efficiency in the public sector to 50 percent by 2030.

The €462,000 engine, built locally over six months in Tullow by HPMP Fire Ltd, will be ready to respond to emergencies by early September.

Preliminary tests on new features have been carried out following the vehicle’s arrival in Carlow town in July and training will be conducted in the first week of September.

The vehicle was entirely funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage through the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Fire Service Capital Programme.

It is also solar-powered, uses vehicle intelligent software – and in addition to the green fuel, will see its carbon footprint slashed by 95% compared to diesel engines.

Its speed, acceleration, and overall performance are on par with a regular diesel equivalent.

Six crew members can travel in the vehicle, which will initially be allocated to Carlow Fire Station.

“We’re extremely proud to be the first in the world to introduce a new generation of climate-friendly fire vehicles,” said Chief Fire Officer, Liam Carroll.

“Carlow Fire Station responds to on average 350 emergency incidents annually and it is exciting to also positively contribute to the community through climate action.

Last year, the fire service collaborated with HPMP Ltd and Acetech Global (Tullamore) to design, develop, and deliver the greenest fire appliance in Ireland.

HVO is considered a green fuel, as it is manufactured from renewable waste food oils and animal fats, is biodegradable, and can reduce emissions by up to 90 percent.

The vehicle also has several innovative features to reduce fuel consumption and carbon output.

Solar panels on the roof provide power to onboard auxiliary batteries which power the blue lights and charge road traffic collision-cutting tools.

Cloud-based software enables fire officers to track the vehicle’s information on fuel usage, carbon, and cost savings to improve performance in real-time.

Fire officers can monitor and improve battery levels over time, while the intelligent solution can monitor and aggregate total water and foam used at each fire scene to ensure optimal performance and reduce waste.

A key safety feature is the Vehicle-to-Vehicle Digital Alerting, which signals other road users to the presence of a fire appliance attending an emergency.

This provides other road users with more time to slow down, move over, and avoid the scene.

“Carlow County Fire Service has been at the forefront of creating innovative carbon-saving solutions for many years,” said Mr Carroll.

“Firefighting is a dangerous job where firefighters put their lives and health at risk every day to help protect the public and safety is our top priority.

“Not only will this fire engine combat climate change and improve the standards of our service but its features will make the crucial work of a firefighter that bit safer.”

