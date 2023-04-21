Carlow firefighters at blaze on Mount Leinster

Carlow's firefighters are battling another blaze on Mount Leinster.

It's on the western face of the mountain with heavy smoke in the Ballymurphy, Rathanna, and Borris areas.

That's according to KCLR.

Fire personnel from Carlow's Fire Division arrived just before 1 o'clock.

It's understood that it will take a number of hours to get the blaze under control.

This fire follows one on Wednesday night.

Multiple reports of big fire on Mount Leinster tonight. pic.twitter.com/evkhHTxLgz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 19, 2023

Orange fire warning

The news of today's fire comes after the Department of Agriculture announced a status Orange Warning for Forest Fires.

The notice was issued last weekend and is in place until tomorrow.

It says the warning comes from weather patterns and expected risks.

A notice says people should not cause or light a fire in a forest or open land area and do not attempt to fight a fire themselves.

🚨🔥#FireWarning 🟠 Condition Orange - high fire risk🟠 We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk 🕛Warning in place until 6pm, Saturday, April 22 — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 18, 2023

Despite the warnings, Carlow Weather has said there will not be much sun for the South East today.

Alan O'Reilly added that there's even a chance of some frost next week.

11c to 14c but turning cooler early next week with risk of frost. — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 21, 2023

