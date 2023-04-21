Play Button
Play Button
Carlow News

Carlow firefighters at blaze on Mount Leinster

Carlow firefighters at blaze on Mount Leinster
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carlow's firefighters are battling another blaze on Mount Leinster.

It's on the western face of the mountain with heavy smoke in the Ballymurphy, Rathanna, and Borris areas.

That's according to KCLR.

Fire personnel from Carlow's Fire Division arrived just before 1 o'clock.

Advertisement

It's understood that it will take a number of hours to get the blaze under control.

This fire follows one on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Orange fire warning

The news of today's fire comes after the Department of Agriculture announced a status Orange Warning for Forest Fires.

The notice was issued last weekend and is in place until tomorrow.

It says the warning comes from weather patterns and expected risks.

Advertisement

A notice says people should not cause or light a fire in a forest or open land area and do not attempt to fight a fire themselves.

Despite the warnings, Carlow Weather has said there will not be much sun for the South East today.

Alan O'Reilly added that there's even a chance of some frost next week.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Gardaí in Waterford seize injured pony used to pull sulky

 By Robbie Byrne
Entertainment 2

Electric Picnic reveal 40 more artists in 2023 line up

 By Joleen Murphy
Wexford News 3

Wexford woman "heard voices" before killing father

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement