Carlow Gardaí resuscitate woman discovered unresponsive over Bank Holiday

Two young Garda members in Carlow helped to resuscitate a woman over the Bank Holiday weekend.

24-year-old Chantel O 'Connor was discovered unresponsive and not breathing at Haddens Carpark, Carlow at around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

Garda Tommy O Loughlin, brought a defibrillator to the scene while Student Garda Matthew Forrest, Carlow carried out CPR on the young woman.

They liaised with the emergency services over the phone for eight minutes until the Ambulance arrived on the scene.

The female had commenced breathing upon arrival of the Ambulance but was still in great difficulty.

Ambulance Paramedics stabilised the female and she was brought to St Luke Hospital, Kilkenny where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell praised both Garda Tommy O Loughlin and Student Garda Matthew Forrest for their quick selfless thinking in helping another person experiencing a serious medical episode.

"I am delighted our front-line uniform service was there and could help.

"Their intervention and efforts made a real difference when paramedics in the Ambulance service arrived.

"I am happy to have since spoken to Chantel and her Mum Stephanie. Chantel was since released from hospital and thankfully hopes to make a full recovery," he said.

