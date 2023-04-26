Carlow leukaemia patient Logan (4) injured in car accident while en route to hospital

A four-year-old child from Carlow who's receiving treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in Dublin has been left injured after he was involved in a car accident while travelling to hospital for essential treatment.

According to the Carlow Nationalist Logan Foley Stynes fractured his leg when the taxi he was travelling in with his mother was involved in a collision.

Little Logan, who also has autism, is undergoing chemo at Crumlin Children's Hospital as well as treatment for pneumonia.

The brave fighter's current treatment plan includes several rounds of chemotherapy each week, meaning Logan and his mother are constantly making the return trip from Carlow to Dublin and from a Dublin hotel to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

With communities across Carlow working hard behind the scenes to raise vital funds for the family, a GoFundMe has been set up with close to €10,000 raised at the time of writing.

The GoFundMe aims to raise funds should Logan's current treatment plan prove unsuccessful. Commenting on the fundraiser, Logan's mother Mia said: "If this round of chemotherapy does not work I will be looking to seek treatment elsewhere either inside or outside of Ireland. This is the reason why the GoFund Me has been set up. [It's] also to ensure that Logan has everything he needs in the everyday expenses for the practical things he requires."

Though Logan's mother had secured a room at the Ronald McDonald respite house his complications meant that he was unable to accept the offer – meaning that the mother and son are now forced to stay at a Dublin hotel costing in excess of €1,200 for seven days during the weeks that Logan receives his round-the-clock chemotherapy.

While Mia said that she understands that "people are stretched to their limits" she says that she would be "so grateful for any help that is given to give Logan a fighting chance at life."

You can donate whatever you can afford here.