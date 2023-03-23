Play Button
Play Button
Carlow News

Carlow man dies in quad biking incident in Thailand

Carlow man dies in quad biking incident in Thailand
It's understood that the 24-year-old from Carlow town
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Carlow man has died following a quad biking incident in Thailand.

It's understood that the 24-year-old from Carlow town was backpacking in South East Asia.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed to Beat News that it is aware of the case.

In a statement, she said:

Advertisement

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.

More to follow.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Garda appeal for two missing schoolgirls who are thought to be together

 By Jayde Maher
Tech 2

Revolut to 'radically undercut' rivals as it launches car insurance in Ireland

 By Robbie Byrne
Property 3

Waterford city property with classy interior hits the market for a shade under €200K

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement