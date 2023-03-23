Carlow man dies in quad biking incident in Thailand

A Carlow man has died following a quad biking incident in Thailand.

It's understood that the 24-year-old from Carlow town was backpacking in South East Asia.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed to Beat News that it is aware of the case.

In a statement, she said:

Advertisement

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.

More to follow.