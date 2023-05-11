Carlow mother launches book following the murder of her two sons

A Carlow mother has launched her book titled "Everything" which tells her story before and after the murder of her two sons.

Kathleen Chada from Ballinkillen received a huge amount of support at the launch which took place in the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.

Eoghan, 10, and Ruairi, 5, were killed by their father Sanjeev Chada ten years ago.

He told Kathleen he was taking them bowling, but after not hearing from them for hours Kathleen made the call to Gardaí.

They were later discovered in the boot of Sanjeev's car. He had crashed it into a pole in an attempt to take his own life.

Kathleen says the impact it has had on her life has been devastating.

"The thought that the person that I loved, that I lived with, that was the father of my two children, that I was married to, did this, is very very surreal, even now, years later," she said.

It's understood Sanjeev didn't want his children to be ashamed of him once they found out he had embezzled €57,000 from their local GAA club.

He is serving a life sentence but could be released next year. In 2020, seven years after the killing, the convicted murderer appealed his double life sentence to the parole board and made his first bid for freedom.

This is something Kathleen says he never should have been able to apply for in the first place. "The seven years is an insult really, and it's also farcical because he won't get parole", she said.

In 2022, Kathleen called for Ireland to introduce minimum sentences for serious crimes.

The average life sentence here is 20 years, but the government is considering giving judges the power to impose a minimum period of 20 or 30 years - which Kathleen welcomes.

Kathleen is an advocate for families who have been impacted by murder and wanted to share her life story before and after the tragedy.

