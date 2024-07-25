Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Carlow pub to host Dog Show

Carlow pub to host Dog Show
Image: Pixabay
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A pub in Carlow is set to host a 'Doggy Day' next month.

Tully's Bar on Tullow Street in Carlow Town is to open its doors to furry friends on Monday, August 5th.

They're welcoming all kinds of dogs and will have homemade dog treats, rosettes and ribbons for participants.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tully’s Bar Carlow (@tullysbarcarlow)

Event organisers say dogs must stay on their leads and under control at all times.

Advertisement

There'll be plenty of fun awards such as Best Trick, Fluffiest Pooch and Cutest Puppy.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Sabrina Carpenter adds second Dublin date

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 2

Electric Picnic announce Comedy Stage lineup

 By Beat News
News 3

Taxi driver Raymond Shorten jailed for 17 years for raping two young passengers

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement