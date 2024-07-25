Carlow pub to host Dog Show

A pub in Carlow is set to host a 'Doggy Day' next month.

Tully's Bar on Tullow Street in Carlow Town is to open its doors to furry friends on Monday, August 5th.

They're welcoming all kinds of dogs and will have homemade dog treats, rosettes and ribbons for participants.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Tully’s Bar Carlow (@tullysbarcarlow)

Event organisers say dogs must stay on their leads and under control at all times.

Advertisement

There'll be plenty of fun awards such as Best Trick, Fluffiest Pooch and Cutest Puppy.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.