Death of Tom Connors in Carlow upgraded to murder inquiry

The death of a man in an incident involving a car and a motorcycle in Carlow last month, has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate the incident that happened at Sandbrook, Ballon, County Carlow, at around 10:30pm, on Wednesday the 24th of April.

Tom Connors, the motorcyclist involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.

Following extensive investigations including technical examinations and a post-mortem examination, Gardaí have launched a murder investigation.

They say an Incident Room has been set up at Carlow Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and is keeping Mr. Connors’ family updated on this investigation, in addition to providing support.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person that can assist Gardaí with this investigation to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing for public assistance in tracing the movements of a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC (with Northern Irish registration plates and partial registration OHZ).

It's known at this time that this car travelled across the M1 toll bridge at approximately 8pm on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 and it is known that it then travelled to the Ballon area of Carlow on the evening of Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons in the environs of Ballykealy, Ballon, Rathoe and Sandbrook who may have observed this car on either Tuesday 23rd April 2024 or Wednesday 24th April 2024 to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in these areas are asked to make them available to Gardaí.

Any home-owners in these areas who have CCTV facing the road are also asked to make contact with Gardaí.

Gardaí are also looking to trace the movements of a black Honda CBR motorcycle (partial registration 03 WW) in the Sandbrook area on the evening of Wednesday 24th April and are again appealing to any road-users with camera footage (including dash-cam) or to home-owners with CCTV facing the road to come forward, in addition to any person who remembers observing this motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

