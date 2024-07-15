Play Button
Carlow News

Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Carlow

Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Carlow
A Garda 'Road closed' sign and tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Carlow.

It happened on the N80 at Ballintrane, Co. Carlow.

The road is closed with local diversions in place and road users are asked to take alternative routes if possible.

More to follow...

