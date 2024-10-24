Funeral arrangements announced for Darren Quigley

The funeral arrangements of the Carlow man who died earlier this week in a fatal assault have been announced.

Darren Quigley, of New Oak Estate in Carlow Town, was found unresponsive by Gardaí on Monday night.

He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny where he was pronounced deceased.

Darren will repose at Carpenter Brothers Funeral Home in Carlow from 3 pm tomorrow, Friday.

His funeral mass will take place at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow at 10 am on Saturday.

According to rip.ie, Darren will be sadly missed by his two daughters, parents, brother, grandmother, and friends.

A woman in her 30s appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court last night in connection with the fatal assault.

Sabrina Kehoe, with an address at St. Mary's Park, Carlow, was charged with the murder of Darren Quigley.

She was remanded in custody at Dóchas Centre, Dublin.

Ms. Kehoe is due before the court again on Friday, October 25th via video link.

