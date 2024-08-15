Play Button
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Carlow man

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Yurii Kuzminskyi who is missing from Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

He was last seen yesterday (Wednesday, 14th August) in the afternoon.

Yurii is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a cream sweater, blue T-shirt, black jeans and blue runners.

Gardaí and Yurii’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Yurii's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

