Carlow News

Gardaí investigate damage to Carlow tanning salon

Photo: Carlow Garda Station
Aoife Kearns
Another tanning salon has been damaged in Carlow town.

The ground floor of the business on Barrack Street was reportedly struck by a car at around 2.30 am this morning (Wednesday).

It resulted in a fire which caused significant smoke damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported and Gardaí in Carlow say investigations are ongoing.

It's the third time a tanning salon has been subjected to criminal damage in the town in the space of a year.

Most recently, a tanning business on Tullow Street went up in flames after a car similarly backed into the premises.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

