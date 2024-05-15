Gardaí investigate damage to Carlow tanning salon

Another tanning salon has been damaged in Carlow town.

The ground floor of the business on Barrack Street was reportedly struck by a car at around 2.30 am this morning (Wednesday).

It resulted in a fire which caused significant smoke damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported and Gardaí in Carlow say investigations are ongoing.

It's the third time a tanning salon has been subjected to criminal damage in the town in the space of a year.

Most recently, a tanning business on Tullow Street went up in flames after a car similarly backed into the premises.

