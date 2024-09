Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a robbery that occurred in broad daylight over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, September 1st at approximately 10:50 am.

A lone male entered a premises on the Tullow Road where a quantity of cash was stolen.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

